Yale Moves COVID-19 Alert Status to Orange; Three Residence Halls to Quarantine

Yale University has raised its COVID-19 alert level from yellow to orange and is putting new restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Yale announced Friday evening that they had identified 20 new COVID-19 cases among students who live in Davenport, Hopper and Saybrook colleges. Contact tracers believe the cases are likely related to each other and tied to social gatherings or eating at restaurants.

Students who live in Davenport, Hopper and Saybrook will be required to quarantine in their suites until Thursday, Nov 12. Students who live off-campus will only be allowed to visit those colleges for COVID-19 testing.

Varsity and intramural athletics will revert to "phase zero," which means no in-person activities, through Sunday, Nov. 8, when officials will reevaluate the situation.

The university is also encouraging students to limit off-campus activities, refrain from eating at restaurants (though said getting delivery was acceptable), to limit any visitors to their residences and to wear masks during visits.

"I realize that news of positive cases may cause anxiety, especially as we watch the local and national trends. However, please keep in mind that Yale has a robust contact tracing process, and that those who have been identified as close contacts of an infected individual will be notified and provided with advice and care," University COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Stephanie Spangler wrote in a letter to the community.

The state saw a positivity rate of 3.6% Friday, with hospitalizations increasing and 15 new deaths reported. Friday was the first day of a rollback on reopening - reverting the state from Phase 3 to Phase 2.1. State officials are also encouraging the public to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., though it is not a mandatory curfew.