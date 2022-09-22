Yale New Haven Health Eliminates 155 Management Positions

Yale New Haven Health has laid off 72 management employees, according to a senior vice president with the health system.

In a statement, Vin Petrini said the decision was a result of the pandemic.

“Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the financial impact of the pandemic on Yale New Haven Health has proven to be real and long-lasting. To help sustain and advance our ability to deliver the highest level of care, Yale New Haven Health has undertaken a broad realignment of our management structure in a manner that will allow us to best navigate a post-pandemic environment, Petrini said.

In all, 155 management positions were eliminated. Of those, 83 positions were vacant and 72 were occupied.

Petrini called the layoffs an "enormously difficult decision."