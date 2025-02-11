Yale New Haven Health is ending one of their visiting nurse programs

Yale New Haven Health announced they are ending one of their visiting nurse programs this June.

A spokesperson said Yale New Haven Health at Home-Southeast is stopping their Wellness and Nurse Family Partnership Program starting June 30.

"Any decision to change a service that has been provided to the community and involves employees is extremely difficult, but we need to focus on our core mission of caring for our patients in hospital and home settings," the spokesperson said.

The Nurse-Family Partnership Program helps first-time, low-income and other eligible mothers become successful and competent parents, according to their website.

The healthcare system said they are giving five months notice in an effort to allow human resources staff to help employees look for new positions.

They also hope the time will allow people in the community to develop a plan for the future.

“Yale New Haven Health’s decision to end its Nurse Family Partnership contracts and wellness services is one seeking short-term gain at the expense of long-term community pain. YNNH has taken away some very important services that don’t just provide unique benefits but are directly vital in the towns they’re offered in," Sen. Martha Marx (D-New London) said in a statement.