Yale New Haven Health investigating cybersecurity incident affecting IT services

Yale New Haven Health is investigating a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that affected IT services across and they have notified federal authorities.

The health organization said Yale New Haven Health identified an issue this weekend that affected IT services across its health system and the digital and technology solutions team quickly began working to mitigate the issue and launched an investigation into its source.

They worked with Mandiant, a cybersecurity firm, and determined that the issue was a cybersecurity incident.

They said they are notifying federal authorities and Mandiant is investigating.

Yale New Haven Health said the incident has not affected its ability to provide patient care, the patient portal and electronic medical records are running as normal and the teams are working to manage the impact of phone and internet connection issues on patient care.

There are intermittent internet and application connectivity issues while the team is rebuilding access to programs.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or delays these issues may cause, and we thank our staff, patients and community members for their patience as we work to restore full access across our systems. We will continue to keep our staff and patients apprised of updates, as appropriate,” Yale New Haven Health said in a statement.