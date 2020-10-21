Yale New Haven Health Opens New Primary Care Medical Center

Yale New Haven Health opened a new primary care medical center on Tuesday on Sargent Drive in New Haven.

Their goal is to improve access to health care for families in New Haven. The project took more than five years to complete.

"The commitment to care for patients of all ages is there. We've organized this working with our partners. We are very confident that what we have worked on for so long is really going to be meaningful to the patients," said Senior Vice President of Operations at Yale New Haven Health Cynthia Sparer.

The facility will offer women's services, adult primary care, radiology and blood testing.

Yale New Haven Health is partnering with Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center and Fair Haven Community Health Care to run the new center.