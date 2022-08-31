Yale New Haven Hospital Breaks Ground on New Neurosciences Center

There was a big celebration in New Haven Wednesday as Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground on a brand-new neurosciences center.

The $838 million project will transform the way doctors provide care to patients with neurological diseases like epilepsy, Multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's Disease.

The center is being built on the St. Raphael Campus and will include two new patient facilities, officials said. It'll be 505,000 square feet.

"This is part of the fabric of our community. And the fact that we are here today celebrating the growth of this institution that intertwines itself even more as a part of our community, whether it's creating more jobs, whether it's providing more health services, whether it's being there at someone's most difficult moment in their life," Mayor Justin Elicker said.

A spokesperson said the center will be the largest healthcare construction project of its kind in state history. It'll feature two bed towers, operating rooms, procedure rooms, support spaces and 214 inpatient beds.

The center is expected to open in two phases: the first in 2026 and the other a year later.

