Yale New Haven Hospital Restricts All But Essential Visitors

Yale New Haven Hospital has instituted strict visitor restrictions in an effort to protect against the coronavirus.

Hospital officials announced Monday that no visitors will be allowed except for those essential to care. Any visitors that do come will be screened at the front desk.

A patient’s clinical team may determine if there are exceptions to this policy, the announcement said.

This applies to patients at the main campus and outpatient facilities in Connecticut and New York starting Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

Yale New Haven Health has a call center for anyone with questions about COVID-19. Healthcare professionals will be available to answer questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644).

As of Monday, 41 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut.