Yale, New Haven to Hold News Conference About ‘Longstanding Partnership'

Yale University and officials from the City of New Haven are holding a news conference together today.

New Haven officials said they will be speaking about “a joint commitment to reaffirm their longstanding partnership.”

The news conference will begin at noon at New Haven City Hall.

The people who will be speaking include New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker; Yale University president Peter Salovey; Sen. Martin Looney, president pro tempore of the Connecticut State Senate; and several other New Haven and Yale officials.