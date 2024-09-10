Yale officer placed on leave after allegedly assaulting woman with golf club

A Yale University police officer has been arrested and placed on leave after allegedly assaulting a woman with a golf club, according to an arrest warrant.

Roosevelt Martinez, 58, was arrested in connection to an assault that happened about a week ago.

Officers were called to a liquor store in Stratford and saw a woman with visible trauma to her face, according to authorities.

The woman claimed that she was "beat up" by Martinez, and that it happens often, according to the warrant.

Because of severe swelling in the woman's face, she was taken to the hospital. Authorities also noticed bruising and swelling on the woman's arms, feet, legs and ankles, the warrant states.

The woman later told police that she was struck three times with a golf club and lost consciousness. When talking to the doctor, the woman said, "He's a good guy, he's a cop," in reference to Martinez, according to the warrant.

The university said Martinez has been placed on paid administrative leave.

He faces second-degree assault charges and is being held on a $350,000 bond.