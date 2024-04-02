new haven

Yale police warn of package thefts and car break-ins

Yale police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Yale police are warning students after several reports of package thefts and car break-ins.

Yale police said the crimes have happened in the area of Crown, Park, Edgewood and Howe streets. The most recent one was on Edgewood Street just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

Police said people broke into the residence and stole packages.

Yale police urge students to schedule a delivery, use package tracking apps, request the package be delivered to a post office or storage locker or request a signature upon delivery.

They said thefts from vehicles can be prevented by locking vehicles, rolling up windows, parking in a well-lit area and by not storing valuables inside the vehicle.

They also urge students to lock doors and windows, keep the exterior well-lit, never hide keys outside the home and trim trees and shrubbery so they do not obscure windows and entry areas.

Do not prop your door open, police warn.

