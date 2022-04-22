new haven

Yale Police Increasing Patrols After Armed Robbery

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Yale police said they are increasing patrols after an armed robbery at Henry and Canal streets on Tuesday afternoon.

Yale police said in a public safety message that it happened just after 3 p.m. when two strangers approached a New Haven man who was walking on the canal line, pulled out a gun, threatened him, and demanded his property.

They said the man complied and the robbers fled toward Hamden.  

No one was injured, Yale police said.

