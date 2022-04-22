Yale Police Increasing Patrols After Armed Robbery

Yale police said they are increasing patrols after an armed robbery at Henry and Canal streets on Tuesday afternoon.

Yale police said in a public safety message that it happened just after 3 p.m. when two strangers approached a New Haven man who was walking on the canal line, pulled out a gun, threatened him, and demanded his property.

They said the man complied and the robbers fled toward Hamden.

No one was injured, Yale police said.

