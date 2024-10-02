New Haven

Yale police investigating after student was assaulted

Yale police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A student was assaulted at Yale University early Wednesday morning, according to Yale police.

They said the student was walking in the area of Benjamin Franklin College on Prospect Street in New Haven around 12:10 a.m. when a man grabbed the student’s neck.

The student was not hurt.

The assailant appeared to be in his 30s or 40s and he was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants, police said. He did not say anything or show any weapons and ran down Prospect Street toward the Canal Line.

Yale police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

New HavenYale
