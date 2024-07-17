Yale police investigating several crimes, including driver ramming a security vehicle

Yale police are investigating a crime spree after several vehicles, including security vehicles, were damaged, broken into or stolen.

Police said the culprits are youths.

In one instance, people in a gray sedan rammed a security vehicle, according to Yale police. In another, a passenger from a gray sedan used a screwdriver to damage another occupied security vehicle.

The crimes have happened throughout the day and throughout campus, particularly in areas such as York Street near the Medical School, as well as along Winchester Avenue, Howe Street, Canal Street, Prospect Street, Highland Street and Munson Street.

Yale police urge people to secure their belongings, lock vehicles, roll up their windows and avoid leaving valuables in plain sight.

They ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or submit anonymous tips through the LiveSafe app.