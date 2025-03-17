Yale police issue warning after delivery driver was carjacked in New Haven

Yale police are issuing a warning on Monday morning after a delivery driver was carjacked in New Haven last month.

Yale police said a group of around five young people, including two girls, approached the driver in the 300 block of Canner Street around 4:38 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, pulled the delivery driver from his vehicle and left in the blue Hyundai Elantra.

They said no one was injured and the vehicle was located.

Yale police urge students to report unusual or suspicious behavior to the Yale Police Department and for students who have information about the carjacking to call the New Haven Police at 203-946-6316, the Yale Police at 203-432-4000 or report an anonymous tip through LiveSafe.