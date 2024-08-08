Yale police issue warning after reports of 15 burglaries

Yale police are asking students to lock their doors and windows when leaving housing, on and off campus, after several burglaries.

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell notified the school community that they have received 15 reports over the last month of burglaries in both on-campus and off-campus student residences throughout the Yale campus and close to campus. during the summer programs at the university.

They are also asking students to lock up or hide items that are of high importance or value and to avoid propping open doors or letting strangers into the building.

If you see anything suspicious, call Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or submit anonymous tips through the LiveSafe app.