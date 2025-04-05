Yale police officer arrested for having photos, videos depicting child sex abuse: PD

A former Yale University police officer has been arrested for allegedly possessing photos and videos depicting child sex abuse, police said.

State police said Otilio Green, 43, of Hamden, was arrested Friday after investigators learned of a tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip alleged that a large volume of suspected child sexual abuse material was uploaded to a server.

Synchronoss Technologies, a cloud-based storage provider for content on the Verizon cloud, contacted NCMEC to report that images and videos of suspected child abuse were uploaded to a Verizon account, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states that five images and 43 video files containing child sex abuse were uploaded to the Verizon cloud between Feb. 3 and March 2.

The photos and videos depicted girls and boys, between the ages of one and 14, engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the warrant reads.

One of the videos showed an infant naked from the waist down, and two other videos showed girls between three to seven years old nude, according to the warrant.

Police said the IP address and phone number associated with the explicit photos and videos belong to Green. A search warrant revealed an additional 55 video files containing child sex abuse, according to authorities.

Troopers received the tip last week. They executed a search warrant at Green's home, and he was taken into custody while at work.

The Yale Police Department said Green has been placed on administrative leave. He is also prohibited from entering Yale police headquarters or any other university building.

Green faces a possession of child sex abuse material charge is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on April 16.