Yale President Salovey to step down from leading university in 2024

Yale President Peter Salovey said this academic year will be his last as Yale’s 23rd president and he will be returning to the faculty full-time.

Salovey, a 1986 Ph.D. graduate of Yale, has been the university’s president since 2013.

Before becoming president of Yale, Salovey served as provost, dean of Yale College, dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and chair of the Department of Psychology

“On behalf of the board of trustees, I can attest to our admiration of President Salovey’s bold vision for Yale, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to creating a culture that celebrates our diversity and fosters belonging and inclusion,” Josh Bekenstein, senior trustee of Yale’s board of trustees, said in a statement posted on Yale's website. “We respect his decision and applaud him for choosing a time for leadership transition when the university is in such a strong position financially, academically, and strategically.”

Salovey said in a statement that there is "no perfect moment" for a president to step down, but that “the best time to search for a new leader is when things are going well.”

“With President Salovey’s leadership, our university has made remarkable progress,” Provost Scott Strobel said in the announcement. “This progress is no accident. It reflects our considerable efforts to recruit, retain, and empower the very best faculty, students, and staff, as well as our community’s deep commitment to advancing our mission to improve the world through research and education. I am proud to work at an institution and alongside colleagues who embody this commitment day in and day out. President Salovey and our community have set a strong trajectory for Yale, and I’m excited about the positive impact of our work in the years to come.”

Yale said that between 2013 and 2023, the number of Pell-eligible students in the first-year class more than doubled and 86% of Yale College students graduate debt-free.

