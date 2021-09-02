Yale Residence Halls Flood During Heavy Rains from Remnants of Ida

Some Yale students had to leave their residence hall overnight after the remnants of Ida caused flooding that crept up into the buildings.

Residents of Timothy Dwight College told NBC Connecticut they were trying to get a hotel for the night after their building started flooding.

The students said the basement was flooded and their dorm also lost power.

"Basically we were all just doing our homework in our room and suddenly water starts pouring through the ceiling," Yale freshman Annie Welch told NBC Connecticut.

Welch said she and her roommates moved their valuables and put out buckets to try to limit the damage.

The students said they were told to pack some things and leave for their safety.

More details on the extent of the flooding was not immediately available.