Yale Restricts Residential Students to Campus Until Thanksgiving Break

Yale University has announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including banning residential students from leaving campus until the Thanksgiving break.

In an announcement posted Friday, school officials said they have been watching the increased spread of the coronavirus in New Haven, and hope the move helps contain the number of cases on campus.

Students who live off-campus are only allowed to visit residence halls for COVID-19 testing.

Students and staff are urged to avoid eating inside restaurants or at dining halls in favor of takeout options.

The school is also encouraging their community to get flu shots. Anyone traveling for the holiday is encouraged to get a negative COVID-19 within 72 hours of their departure.

After the Thanksgiving break, members of the community will have to follow university testing and quarantine requirements, and should try to work remotely if possible.

Last week Yale quarantined students living in three residence halls - Davenport, Hopper and Saybrook - after tracing several cases back to those dorms. in Friday's announcement officials noted that they identified a total of 30 student cases in that cluster and notified potential contacts. The quarantine has been lifted, though those students will have to follow the new restriction keeping students on campus.