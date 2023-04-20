Yale Student-Athletes Rally for Bone Marrow Registry in Memory of Mandi Schwartz

This is the 15th year of the Mandi Schwartz Bone Marrow Donor Registration drive and each year, the students and faculty at Yale try to make it bigger and better.

It’s the largest drive in New England, all in the name of a young women’s ice hockey player who was fighting cancer and needed a bone marrow donor.

“We had the drive in her name 14 years ago and unfortunately we could not find a match for her and so she passed away,” said Yale football advisor Larry Ciotti.

Schwartz’s fighting spirit lives on among Yale student-athletes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“The entire team’s registered. Every year, we get those first years in and we’re like ‘guys it’s a great cause you got to join,’” said Maddy Wong, a junior on the field hockey team.

“We have saved 90 lives with people with bloodborne cancer disease, in particular, leukemia,” said Ciotti about the drive’s success over the years.

He added that they’re able to do it by registering just under a thousand people each year.

“That’s our goal every year is to try to hit a thousand,” said Ryan McCann, a senior on the football team. “Also, to be the largest university-ran drive in the country and we’ve hit that mark almost every year and we’re trying to do that again.”

Donors under 40 can register and once a person is on the list, they don’t have to register again. They’re on the list until they turn 61 years old.

“It takes about two minutes to answer the questions and a 30-second cheek swab,” said Ann Evans, the Be the Match New England account manager. “That’s all it takes to get people on our lifesaving registry.”

Evans explained that donating bone marrow works in the same way as donating blood and rarely requires taking a donation from bone.

“90% of all donations through Be the Match are what we call a stem cell donation, and it’s similar to donating platelets or plasma,” Evans said.

There’s a need for more diversity. Unlike blood, most people will need a donor of similar ethnic background and there are fewer people of color on the national list, which means a lower rate for donor matches for that population.

“In order to make sure we have equal outcomes for all, we need our registry to match our population,” Evans said.

At Yale, they’ve set the bar high once again this year to try and save as many lives as possible.

“The opportunity to potentially save a life is something that I just feel so strongly about,” Wong said.