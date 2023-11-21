Yale student robbed in New Haven

A man who said he had a knife robbed a Yale student on the night of Nov. 10.

Police said it happened around at 11:11 p.m. at 1179 Chapel St. when a man dressed in black approached the student, said he had a knife and demanded her purse.

Police said the student was not injured and did not see a knife.

The man who stole her purse ran toward Dwight Street, police said.

Yale police said they have increased patrols in the area and New Haven Police are investigating.