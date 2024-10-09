New Haven

Intruder sprayed Yale students with pepper spray during break-in: police.

Someone broke into the home of two Yale students in New Haven on Tuesday night and sprayed them with pepper spray after a struggle.

Yale police said the attempted burglary happened on Lake Place just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The stranger got into the residence and the two Yale students told him to leave after a brief struggle.

After using the pepper spray, the intruder left without taking anything from the home, police said.

The students sustained minor injuries.

Yale police are investigating and they are trying to identify the intruder who was wearing a gray sweater, cargo pants, and a neutral-colored hat with a red strap.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through our LiveSafe app.

Yale Public Safety said the Yale Police Department is expanding its presence by assigning regular walking beats in the downtown area, focusing on times and locations identified by crime data.

There will also be extra patrol units in the downtown and Prospect Street areas.

The Yale Police Detective Division is working closely with the New Haven Police Department to monitor surveillance cameras in the hopes of bringing perpetrators to justice.

Yale Security officers have also increased their presence on campus.

Yale Public Safety is urging the school community to travel with someone whenever possible or request a Yale Security officer escort.

Those who must travel alone are urged to be aware of their surroundings and familiarize themselves with the locations of Blue phones across campus.

