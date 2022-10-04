Yale to Pay Settlement After Nurse Tampered With, Used Fentanyl Intended for Patients

Yale University has agreed to pay over $300,000 for a settlement after a nurse was accused of tampering with fentanyl intended for patients at a Connecticut fertility clinic.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the nurse, 49-year-old Donna Monticone, of Oxford, allegedly injected herself with the fentanyl while working at the the Yale Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic in Orange. She'd also dilute fentanyl meant for fertility clinic patients and eventually started taking the vials home, officials said.

Monticone was responsible for ordering and taking inventory of narcotics, including fentanyl, which Yale physicians use during outpatient surgical procedures to anesthetize patients, according to the U.S Attorney’s office. Officials said she started stealing fentanyl for her own use in June 2020.

Federal officials said Monticone is accused of taking vials of fentanyl, removing the narcotics from the vials and replacing it with saline so that it would appear as if none of the drugs were missing.

The university entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal government, in which they'll pay $308,250 to resolve allegations that they violated civil provisions of the Controlled Substances Act.

A civil investigation revealed that there were 685 separate occasions in which the record-keeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act appeared to be violated. Officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration's audit revealed discrepancies of 665 units of controlled substances, including fentanyl vials, ketamine and more, officials said.

"The investigation also found that Yale failed to maintain an initial inventory, failed to keep a record of destruction of controlled substances, and was unable to readily produce DEA e222 forms, which are required records for purchase and sale of Schedule II controlled substances," according to the DOJ.

Multiple women opened up about their experiences with the clinic. They described the "torturous pain" endured while taking saline vials in place of what should've been pain medicine.

Yale previously said in a statement that the fertility center notified patients.

"Yale has informed patients that there is no reason to believe that the nurse’s action harmed their health or the outcome of their treatment. The Fertility Center routinely uses a combination of pain medications during procedures and modifies the medications if there are signs of discomfort," the statement from Yale said.

Yale added that the university reported the nurse’s actions to law enforcement agencies and the fertility center conducted an immediate review of its management of controlled substances.

“This settlement highlights our office’s efforts to ensure compliance with the Controlled Substances Act,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. “Healthcare providers’ obligations to keep accurate records and safeguard access to controlled substances are key to prevent diversion of these powerful drugs, and to ensure the safety of our community.”

Monticone was released on a $50,000 bond and has surrendered her nursing license.