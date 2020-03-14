coronavirus

Yale University Extends Online Classes For Rest of Semester

By Angela Fortuna

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Yale University is extending online classes for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus concerns, according to the president of the university.

"With regret, and in consultation with Yale's medical and public-health experts and other university leaders, I have concluded that an early return to the classroom is not possible," President Peter Salovey said in a statement.

All classes will be taught online and all students will be kept off campus for the remainder of the semester.

Local

COVID-19 1 hour ago

CT Stores Modify Hours To Restock Because of COVID-19

parade 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Cancels St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

The decision comes after a member of the Yale community tested positive for COVID-19 on a preliminary test. Another community member and a household contact are also undergoing evaluation, according to the university.

The university asks students and faculty to self-monitor and take precautions.

The president also advises students to avoid coming back to campus to retrieve their belongings at this time.

The university said it is too soon to determine whether commencement will be carried out in the traditional way.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Yale Universityonline classes
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us