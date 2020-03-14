Yale University Extends Online Classes For Rest of Semester

Yale University is extending online classes for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus concerns, according to the president of the university.

"With regret, and in consultation with Yale's medical and public-health experts and other university leaders, I have concluded that an early return to the classroom is not possible," President Peter Salovey said in a statement.

All classes will be taught online and all students will be kept off campus for the remainder of the semester.

The decision comes after a member of the Yale community tested positive for COVID-19 on a preliminary test. Another community member and a household contact are also undergoing evaluation, according to the university.

The university asks students and faculty to self-monitor and take precautions.

The president also advises students to avoid coming back to campus to retrieve their belongings at this time.

The university said it is too soon to determine whether commencement will be carried out in the traditional way.