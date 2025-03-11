Yale University faces federal investigation on claims of antisemitism

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating 60 universities, including Yale University, for claims of antisemitism.

The announcement was made on Monday by the U.S Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, stating it sent letters to 60 higher education institutions warning them of potential enforcement actions if they do not fulfill their obligation to protect Jewish students under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The investigation stems from the pro-Palestinian protests that were held at various university campuses in 2024.

Jason Stanley, a Jewish philosophy professor at Yale, believes the investigation is an attack on universities.

“The antisemitism stuff is just an excuse to attack the act of protesting itself,” Stanley said.

He stood firm on his view that Yale University is an institution that's the opposite of antisemitic.

“It’s a place where critical inquiry thrives, and as a Jewish person I can tell you, that's our bread and butter,” Stanley said.

Yale provided the following statement regarding the investigation:

"Yale has long been committed to combating antisemitism and strives to ensure that its Jewish community, along with all communities at Yale, are treated with dignity, respect, and compassion. Antisemitism is inconsistent with Yale’s values and principles and has no place in our community."

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League agreed with the federal investigation in light of the ADL giving Yale a D-grade in its antisemitism report card.

The ADL posted a statement on the social media platform X regarding the federal investigation.

In addition, ADL CT Regional Director Stacey Sobel provided the following statement regarding the D-grade:

“Our goal with this report is to incentivize colleges and universities to create and maintain safe and welcoming campuses and commit to no tolerance for antisemitism. The results speak for themselves. More than 50% of schools assessed last year enacted major policy changes in response to rising campus antisemitism which has resulted in significant improvement in campus climate for many Jewish students. We hope this year’s report helps universities understand the importance of enacting policies to ensure a school environment that is free from antisemitism. School grades alone do not tell the full picture. It is important to visit the school’s profile on Campus Antisemitisim Report Card to understand where it has made progress and where there is room for growth.”

Members Tessa Stewart and Zoe Kanter of Yale’s Jews for Ceasefire provided the following statement on the ADL’s D-grade to Yale:

"Antisemitism is distinct from Anti-Zionism. As Jews at Yale, we have not experienced antisemitism on campus. The Anti-Defamation League is an explicitly pro-Israel organization that inaccurately conflates antisemitism and anti-Zionism. By perpetuating this misconception, organizations like the ADL flatten the diversity of Jewish experience and values, which we know to be nuanced, loving, and widely varied. It is not antisemitic to stand up for the human rights of Palestinians or to urge our university to divest from weapons that contribute to mass death."

NBC Connecticut also contacted the Slifka Center Jewish Life at Yale for a comment. The executive director, Uri Cohen, provided the following statement:

"It is imperative that Yale be a safe and welcoming campus for all, including its Jewish students, faculty and staff. Over the past 15 months, Yale has taken several significant steps to increase support of its Jewish community, including establishing a standing advisory committee on Jewish student life, offering educational programming on antisemitism, and sustaining strong collaboration with Yale’s Jewish community leaders. Jewish student life is strong and vibrant at Yale today even though there remains much work to be done. We hope and expect that Yale will continue to fight antisemitism and all other forms of hate by actively reinforcing a respectful campus culture that condemns harassment and rewards dignity and dialogue."