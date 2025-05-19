Yale University holds 324th commencement ceremony

Yale University held its 324th commencement ceremony at the historic Old Campus on Monday.

More than 1,000 students, along with family members, made their way down Temple Street in New Haven to celebrate the momentous occasion.

“All my hard work for the past four years has finally led up to this moment, I’m so excited,” Breanna Nguyen said.

One of the many graduates was Kelvin Smith from White Plains, N.Y.

Smith reflected on his growth over the past four years, as he said his experience at Yale helped to form him into the man he is today.

“When I first came here, I was a kid, I was inexperienced, I was unorganized, I didn’t have my things together and now that I’m leaving, I feel like I’m a man, I’ve grown into a new person and I’m really happy I get to experience the world in a different light now.”

Smith, who majored in economics, said his dream is to land a job in sports finance with the NBA.

Meanwhile, neuroscience major Tesse Okunseri said she will miss the friendships she’s made over the last four years.

"This might be the last time I see some of my friends, but just getting to see everyone one last time and celebrate with them, it just really warms my heart,” she said.

Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Okunseri was joined by her mother Ellie Okunseri, who beamed with pride and joy as she looked at her daughter.

“The ceremonies all weekend have been so heartwarming, we’ve had such a good time, we feel so thankful to share this opportunity and kind of share in this moment.”

At the commencement ceremony, 1,151 Bachelor of Arts degrees were granted along with 638 Bachelor of Science degrees, according to university officials.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave the keynote address.