Yale University appoints new university president

Yale University has appointed a new university president.

Maurie McInnis, who graduated from Yale in 1996 with a Ph.D., will serve as the university’s 24th president.

McInnis, a cultural historian, serves as president of Stony Brook University.

She will assume the role on July 1, succeeding Peter Salovey, who is returning to the faculty full-time after 11 years as president.

McInnis first came to Yale in 1989 as a graduate student in the Department of the History of Art.

Josh Bekenstein, ’80, senior trustee and chair of the presidential search committee, told the Yale community that McInnis has held teaching, research and leadership roles during her three-decade career in higher education.

She was associate dean at the University of Virginia as well as a vice provost, a statement from Yale says.

While she was at the University of Texas at Austin, she was the provost and she is responsible for the academics, research and operations at Stony Brook.

Yale said she also oversees Brookhaven National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy facility for particle physics and nuclear energy, data, and quantum information sciences, and led the establishment of an international climate change solutions center in New York City as the inaugural chair of the board of the New York Climate Exchange.

Yale said she has also written and edited numerous books and articles focused on the politics of art and slavery in the 19th-century American South.

McInnis will be returning to Yale and New Haven with her husband, Dean Johnson, who is retired from a career in business, and their two children.

Yale has had only one other female leader, Hanna Holborn Gray, who served as acting president from 1977 to 1978. Yale later removed the “acting” designation after her tenure.