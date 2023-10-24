Yale University staff member assaulted during attempted robbery in New Haven: police

A man assaulted a Yale University staff member during an attempted robbery in New Haven on Thursday morning, according to Yale police.

The staff member was near 35 York St. around 7:46 a.m. Thursday when a man assaulted her and tried to grab her purse, police said.

The man ran toward South Frontage Street.

He was carrying a white backpack and wearing light-colored pants, a black jacket with white sleeves and white sneakers.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the staff member declined medical attention and New Haven Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police at 203-946-6316 or Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through the LiveSafe app.