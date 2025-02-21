New York Yankees

Yankees change facial hair policy, will allow ‘well-groomed' beards

The team has long been known for its facial hair policy limiting players from having beards or goatees

By NBC New York Staff and Associated Press

The New York Yankees, known for having a strict facial hair policy for its players, are making some changes, the team announced Friday.

Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner announced plans to allow "well-groomed beards" for players and uniformed personnel.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback," Steinbrenner said in a statement. "These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day. Closer Devin Williams, acquired in an offseason trade from Milwaukee, had hair on his chin for his photo.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was forced to trim his previously long hair when he was traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

The no-facial-hair policy has been in place since it was set by Steinbrenner's father, owner George Steinbrenner, in the 1970s.

Hal Steinbrenner and General Manager Brian Cashman are expected to speak to the media on Friday about the change.

The New York Yankees have officially started their spring training workouts in Tampa as the team starts what it hopes to be another journey to the World Series — and this time, get over the hump to bring home their first title since 2009. NBC New York's Bruce Beck reports.

