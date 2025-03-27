New York Yankees

Yankees Opening Day 2025: Start time, first pitch and more

The New York Yankees will begin the 2025 season at Yankee Stadium, but without several stars, include pitcher Gerrit Cole, who suffered a season-ending injury in spring training

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Yankees get their 2025 regular season underway Thursday at Yankee Stadium. As the team faces the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, they'll have to do it without some of their biggest stars, including pitcher Gerrit Cole, who suffered a season-ending injury in spring training.

The Yankees made some big moves in the offseason. They signed star pitcher Max Fried and outfielder Cody Bellinger and added some depth to make up for the loss of Juan Soto to the Mets.

And after months away, fans are returning to Yankee Stadium on Thursday for Opening Day.

What time does the Yankees Opening Day game begin?

Yankees Opening Day pregame ceremonies will begin at 2:30 p.m.

First pitch between the Yankees and the Brewers is set for 3:05 p.m.

Who will throw out the first pitch at Yankees Opening Day?

Five-time World Series champion Andy Pettitte will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Who will sing the national anthem at Opening Day at Yankee Stadium?

Tony-nominated actress Betsy Wolfe, who recently starred in "& Juliet" in the role of Anne Hathaway, will sing the national anthem.

What channel is the Yankees home opener on?

Fans can watch the Yankees home opener on ESPN, where it will be nationally televised.

What time do gates open at Yankee Stadium on Thursday?

Gates on Thursday at Yankee Stadium will open at 1 p.m. The team is encouraging fans to get there early ahead of first pitch to ensure plenty of time to get through security and into the stadium.

This article tagged under:

New York Yankees
