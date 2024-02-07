Yard Goats announce theme nights for 2024 home games

The Hartford Yard Goats announced its schedule for the home games at Dunkin’ Park for the 2024 season.
Packed with giveaways, and festivities, the upcoming season promises excitement for fans of all ages.
The season kicks off on April 9 against Bowie, featuring a Yard Goats branded chocolate bar giveaway. Every Saturday game will conclude with Post-Game Fireworks Shows, with an extended display slated for July 4 to 6 to commemorate Independence Day.
In addition, the Yard Goats will introduce a range of new giveaway items, including vintage bowling and sports jerseys for adults, alongside returning favorites like Los Chivos and red, white and blue jerseys for kids.
A host of themed nights will grace Dunkin’ Park, from Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond to Margaritaville Night.
Individual game tickets will be available starting Feb. 9, offering fans the chance to secure their spots for an action-packed season.
For ticket purchases and further information visit their website or contact 860-246-4628. Fans can also secure tickets in person at the Dunkin' Park box office.
Here is a look into the theme nights for 2024:
April:
- Opening Night Celebration on April 9
- Most Improved Student Nights on April 10 to 11
- Bark in the Park on April 13
- Most Improved Student Nights on April 24 to 25
- Irish Night on April 26
- Los Chivos Night on April 23 to April 27
May:
- Star Wars Night on May 15
- Los Chivos Night on May 16
- Small Business on May 18
- Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night on May 29
- America’s Favorite Rubber Shoe Night on May 30
- Deaf Awareness Night on May 30
June:
- Dairy Day on June 2
- Unicorn Night on June 12
- Pride Night on June 13
- Military Appreciation Night on June 15
- Artificial intelligence Night on June 26
- Los Chivos Night on June 27
- Steamed Cheeseburgers on June 28
- Pajama Party Night on June 28
- Negro League Celebration on June 29
July:
- Faith & Family Night on July 10
- Anime Night on July 12
- Los Chivos Night on July 13
- Pink Out the Park on July 24
- First Responders Night on July 25
- Whalers Alumni Weekend on July 26 to 27
- Jewish Heritage Day on July 28
August:
- Italian Night on August 14
- Country Night on August 15
- Strike Out Cancer In a Cape on August 16
- Roberto Clemente Celebration on August 17
- Home Run for Heroes on August 18
- 90’s Night on August 28
- Princess & Pirates Night on August 30
- Organized Labor Night on August 31
September:
- Most Improved Athlete Nights on September 3 to 5
- Margaritaville Night on September 4
- Pride Night on September 6
- Junior Fire Marshal Night on September 7
- Final Regular Season Home Game Celebration on September 8