Yard Goats announce theme nights for 2024 home games

The Hartford Yard Goats announced its schedule for the home games at Dunkin’ Park for the 2024 season.

Packed with giveaways, and festivities, the upcoming season promises excitement for fans of all ages.

The season kicks off on April 9 against Bowie, featuring a Yard Goats branded chocolate bar giveaway. Every Saturday game will conclude with Post-Game Fireworks Shows, with an extended display slated for July 4 to 6 to commemorate Independence Day.

In addition, the Yard Goats will introduce a range of new giveaway items, including vintage bowling and sports jerseys for adults, alongside returning favorites like Los Chivos and red, white and blue jerseys for kids.

A host of themed nights will grace Dunkin’ Park, from Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond to Margaritaville Night.

Escape to Margaritaville with us! 🍹 It’s time to say ‘Aloha’ to summer and ‘Adios’ to Jimmy Buffet in style. Enjoy live music, themed drinks, and much more on Island Time. ALSO Hawaiian Shirts will be given to the first 1,000 ADULTS through the gates pic.twitter.com/SJs88BZiKa — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 7, 2024

Individual game tickets will be available starting Feb. 9, offering fans the chance to secure their spots for an action-packed season.

For ticket purchases and further information visit their website or contact 860-246-4628. Fans can also secure tickets in person at the Dunkin' Park box office.

Here is a look into the theme nights for 2024:

April:

Opening Night Celebration on April 9

Most Improved Student Nights on April 10 to 11

Bark in the Park on April 13

Most Improved Student Nights on April 24 to 25

Irish Night on April 26

Los Chivos Night on April 23 to April 27

May:

Star Wars Night on May 15

Los Chivos Night on May 16

Small Business on May 18

Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night on May 29

America’s Favorite Rubber Shoe Night on May 30

Deaf Awareness Night on May 30

June:

Dairy Day on June 2

Unicorn Night on June 12

Pride Night on June 13

Military Appreciation Night on June 15

Artificial intelligence Night on June 26

Los Chivos Night on June 27

Steamed Cheeseburgers on June 28

Pajama Party Night on June 28

Negro League Celebration on June 29

July:

Faith & Family Night on July 10

Anime Night on July 12

Los Chivos Night on July 13

Pink Out the Park on July 24

First Responders Night on July 25

Whalers Alumni Weekend on July 26 to 27

to 27 Jewish Heritage Day on July 28

August:

Italian Night on August 14

Country Night on August 15

Strike Out Cancer In a Cape on August 16

Roberto Clemente Celebration on August 17

Home Run for Heroes on August 18

90’s Night on August 28

Princess & Pirates Night on August 30

Organized Labor Night on August 31

September: