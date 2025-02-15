Yard Goats host job fair at Dunkin Park in Hartford

Waves of people headed to Dunkin Park in Hartford on Saturday to take advantage of the Yard Goats' annual job fair.

"I want to be successful. I want to make money. I want to make a life for myself and I’m going to do whatever it takes," said Francisca Paul, of Hartford.

Paul, 15, is chasing her dreams with the help of the Hartford Yard Goats.

"This is very important to me because I feel like it’s the start of my future," Paul said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Shei s one of many student-athletes and people from the community to apply for a job at Dunkin Park for the upcoming Yard Goats season.

"It’s just a good experience. I mean it’s a nice summer job," said Jaxon Rowlands, of Vernon.

"I just want to know what it's like to work in such a big environment with a lot of people here," said Elian Delgado, of Vernon.

"We’re looking for ushers, ticket takers, concession workers, you know, folks to work in production booth. We’re looking for grounds, crew members, operation teams, really a little bit of everything," said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson.

The Yard Goats have been hosting the event since 2015 and say the hope is to hire at least 100 people from Saturday's event.

"I’m an unemployed person and I just need a job. I just love people, being around people and having the opportunity to work at a place where’s there’s a lot of people," said Ellie Falby, of Manchester.

"I feel like I’m going to gain like a lot of experience working like a lot experience with people, a lot of new people around me and some confidence," added Rayne Harris, of Hartford.

For anyone that missed the events, you can find more opportunities here.

NBC Connecticut is a proud partner of the Hartford Yard Goats.