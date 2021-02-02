Yard Goats to Hold Black History Month Virtual Panel Called ‘Impact of Racism' on Feb. 18

The Hartford Yard Goats will host a virtual panel called "Impact of Racism" on Thursday, Feb 18, the team announced Tuesday.

The panel will take place virtual at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Tiffany Young, executive director of the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation.

The panel will be "a discussion on challenges, achievements, and personal experiences amidst the backdrop of the larger national discussion on systemic racism."

The panelists will include:

Sean L. Gibson, Executive Director, Josh Gibson Foundation

Clyde McDoughty, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation, Bowie State University

Jonathon O'Neil Cole, CEO/Founding Partner, Pendulum

Scot X. Esdaile, President, Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branch/NAACP National

Board Member Chairman/State of Connecticut Boxing Commission, NAACP

Nichelle Mullins, President & CEO, Charter Oak Health Center

Doug Glanville, Baseball Analyst, Multi-Media Journalist, Educator, Author, Speaker, Advocate and Retired MLB Player, ESPN/ MLB

You can watch the panel on the Yard Goats' Facebook page or via Zoom if you are one of the first 100 to register in advance here. Registrants on Zoom will be able to ask questions during the discussion.

