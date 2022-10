The Hartford Yard Goats are hosting a trick-or-treat event at Dunkin Donuts Park on Sunday.

No tickets are needed for the event that runs until 3 p.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to put on their best costume and come to the free event.

Kids are able to go from table to table gathering treats and other fun goodies with activities along the way.

