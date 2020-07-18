YMCA Unveils Remodeled East Hartford Community Center

State Leaders, elected officials, and members of the Larson family hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lois Nola Larson YMCA Community Center in East Harford's Mayberry Village.

The project has been five years in the making and has a goal to offer learning programs for children inside the community.

Science, technology, math, and literacy are featured programs that will be offered for children as part of the YMCA's programs.

Daniela Bang has four kids, two of them have participated in the YMCA's program and another is set to start in September.

"We don't always have the funds to pay for a sitter, so having the YMCA as a resource to use in the community is wonderful," said Bang. "The teachers are great and with the remodeling, I think this is going to be a huge asset to those who live close by."

The community center has gone through a complete makeover with new devices and equipment to help students learn while keeping them safe during a health pandemic.

"We will observe all social distancing protocols within our facility and we have trained our staff to thoroughly be prepared for when our students enter this facility," said Harold Sparrow, CEO & President with YMCA of Greater Hartford. "We have two priorities; how to run a program with social distancing, but more importantly how to keep our staff and children safe."

The YMCA. is expected to fully reopen for families and students on August 17. The center is named after Congressman John Larson's late mother, Lois Nolan Larson. The renovations were funded by both private and public fundraising.