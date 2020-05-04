YMCA, Yard Goats, Rotary to Host Food Drive in Hartford Today

The Downtown Hartford YMCA, Hartford Yard Goats, and Rotary Club of Hartford are holding a food drive today.

Items Needed:

The most-needed items include: pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, jelly, oatmeal, cereal, canned tuna in water, canned soup (low sodium, especially soups with chicken or beef), canned fruit with no added sugar, canned vegetables (low asodium), rice (two-pound bag), shampoo, conditioner, soap/shower gel, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream.

About the Food Drive:

The drive, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,at 90 State House Square in Hartford, will benefit Hands on Hartford.

Items can be dropped off on the Market Street side of the Downtown YMCA at 90 State House Square, in Hartford.

If you are dropping off a donation, follow the orange cones on the Market Street side of the building across the street from the bus stop and wait for a volunteer from one of the organizations to approach your car.

You can have the items in your trunk or pass them through your passenger-side window to the volunteer.

Donors should not get out of their cars.



