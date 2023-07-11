Big E

You can get a Big E ticket for $12 on Tuesday

The Big E 2018 01
NBC CT

The Eastern States Exposition is 66 days away and a flash ticket sale is being held on Tuesday.

The admission tickets to the fair in Springfield, Massachusetts, will be $12 each from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A ticket is regularly $20.

There is a limit of 8 tickets per order.

The ticket is valid for any one day of the fair, which runs from September 15 to October 1.

The sale is only being held on the Big E's website.

The Big E says 1,603,354 people visited the fair last year.

