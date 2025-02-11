Bridgeport

You can help pick the name of Bridgeport zoo's newest giant anteater

By Bryan Mercer

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo

Kayapó, Ramo, or Merida?

Those are the choices that Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo has narrowed it down to, as they select a name for their "little" giant anteater.

The daughter of zoo resident Pana was born back in the summer of 2024.

On social media, the Bridgeport zoo says people have until Thursday to cast a vote saying which name is their favorite.

All votes must be cast by noon on the 13th in order to be counted.

According to the zoo, each name comes with a special meaning relevant to the giant anteater.

The zoo says the winning name will be revealed on Friday on their social media channels.

