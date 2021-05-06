You Can Pick Your Own Tulips at This Preston Farm

A farm in Preston is inviting people to pick their own tulips.

Wicked Tulips has hosted pick-your-own flower farms in Rhode Island for the last six seasons. This year, they expanded their business to a farm in Preston, Conn. Thursday was their grand opening.

"It is like a once a year phenomenon," said Keriann Koeman, co-owner of Wicked Tulips.

Koeman owns the business with her husband, who is originally from Holland.

"Thus, the tulips!" said Koeman.

About two and a half acres of the farm in Preston are covered with tulips. There are more than 300,000 flowers.

Martha Gallo took her children to the farm on Thursday. She is homeschooling them and they just had a lesson on tulips.

Need a smile? ⬇️ 3-year-old Gianna from Preston was LOVING running through this tulip farm 💐🌷💐 @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/55pOAdOfUV — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) May 6, 2021

"We are doing two things at the same time: having fun and learning," said Gallo.

"This was one of the funnest days of my life," added Gallo's son, Matthew, who is eight-years-old.

Last year, Wicked Tulips was not able to invite people to pick their own flowers because of the pandemic. They are thrilled to see so many people enjoying the farm this season.

"Everyone, I think, is so happy just to be out. It feels really, really good," said Koeman.

Before going to the farm, you need to buy a ticket online. They have COVID-19 safety protocols in place.