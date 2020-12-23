‘You Definitely Feel the Importance': Fairfield University Students Help Vaccinate Health Care Workers

For many students the pandemic has meant learning at home in front of a computer.

But right now a group from Fairfield University is get some real-world experience and helping to make sure health care workers can stay in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s really exciting,” said Emily Goryeb, a Fairfield University senior.

Thirty-five students from Fairfield University will be administering COVID-19 vaccine shots to medical workers at Norwalk Hospital.

“When I first heard about this opportunity I knew I wanted to be part of it,” said Sarah Uwazany, a Fairfield University senior.

Leslie Lincoln – the hospital’s chief nursing officer - says they’re thankful for the students’ help as their staff deals with the second surge of cases in the state.

“I can’t even tell you, it was such a relief,” said Lincoln. “To be perfectly frank we don’t have extra resources. So it means not taking away our own nurses from the bedside who are caring for our patients.”

After the recent arrival of vials, clinics ramped up with students joining for the first time on Tuesday.

“You could just really feel a hope and a desire that the end is near,” said Lauren Jamieson, a Fairfield University senior. “You definitely feel the importance and all the gratitude the healthcare workers expressed.”

Hospital staff say the students were quick learners.

They’re also overseen by faculty from Fairfield, including Michelle Saglimbene.

“I am so immensely proud of them for stepping up and being there when the healthcare community needed them,” said Saglimbene.

Already about 500 of the hospital’s 1,800 workers have received their first dose.

Students are making a difference during the pandemic and even more inspired to do so after they leave college.

“There could not be a better time to graduate as new nurses and help all of those on the frontlines,” said Goryeb.

Students are possibly going to assist through the spring and are eligible to receive the vaccine themselves.

Later they could help with vaccinations of not just staff but also patients.