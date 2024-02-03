‘You will see future Olympians': 98th annual Jumpfest kicks off in Salisbury

The 98th annual Jumpfest kicked off this weekend in Salisbury, welcoming in ski jumpers and spectators from across New England and upstate New York.

The event is put on by the Salisbury Winter Sports Association and takes place on the Salisbury ski jumps at Satre Hill.

“When you see ski jumping live, it’s unlike anything you’ve seen on TV,” said Willie Hallahan, one of the association’s directors. “These young people jump at 50 MPH when they leave the take-off, they can jump up to 200 feet through the air. You can hear their skis slapping on the land hill. It’s fun to watch.”

The event kicked off Friday, and on Saturday the competitions started. The Salisbury Invitational, the junior competition, was held in the morning. On Sunday is the main event, the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championship, where ski jumpers will be vying for a coveted spot on the junior national team.

“You will see future Olympians. They’re that good,” Hallahan added. “It really builds character for a young child. If a child has difficulty with self-esteem or whatever… in ski jumping, they learn to overcome their fears.”

The jumps range in size from 20 meters tall or 70 meters tall.

“The 70-meter hill, this is the size the junior nationals use, and it’s a very important size because as a child develops, it’s the first size hill where a jumper can actually fly,” Hallahan said. “Anything smaller than that is just gravity taking over and they jump and land, jump and land. On the 70, they can actually experience flight if their technique is good.”

Ski jumpers made the trips from all over the region, from New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and New York.

“At first it’s pretty hard, but then it just kind of gets easier and easier,” said Ava Joyal, of Vermont.

Their parents say it’s all a mind game of focusing and trusting yourself.

“There is so much mental involved in it, and some days they feel it and some days they don’t but witnessing them progress and grow in it is such a gift,” said Spencer Taylor, of Massachusetts.

For them, it’s about the community that this sport, run by mostly volunteers, brings with it.

“All of the parents cheer on all of the kids, and that’s the best part of being here,” said Alix Joyal of Vermont. “We get to see each other, everyone coming in, and it’s like a family reunion.”

If you can’t attend, the event is livestreamed. You can watch it here.