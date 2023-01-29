New Hartford

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

NBC Connecticut

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon.

It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Officials say the boy, who is about six years old, fell roughly fifteen feet and had to be flown to CT Children's Medical Center in Hartford. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Ski Sundown, but they have not responded to our request for comment.

