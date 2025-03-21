Young girl with rare blood disorder grows close to UConn women's basketball team

We all know the UConn women’s program is one of the most decorated and accomplished in sports history, and the journey to banner number 12 continues on Sunday.

But what you may not know is a major supporter of their team is Daniela Ciriello, a 12-year-old with a rare blood disorder.

We spoke with Daniela and her family about how she got involved with the Huskies and why being part of the program means so much to her.

“When I was with them, I would forget about everything that had happened to me," Ciriello said.

Thalassemia is the blood disorder that requires Daniela to get transfusions about every three weeks.

In 2018, she began working with the nonprofit “Team IMPACT,” an organization connecting children with chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.

Lynn LaRocca, a high-profile case manager who works with Ciriello, told us how the relationship first began.

"Daniela came into our program in 2018, and she was matched with the UConn women's basketball team. Since then, she has become a staple on their team," LaRocca said.

Daniela said what the team provided her is irreplaceable.

“I was always so happy around them because they have such a good energy to them, and they are always so positive, which makes me feel so positive," Ciriello said.

Her mom, Nicole Ciriello, credited the character of the players for their special bond.

“They are all around just good people. Good young women," Nicole Ciriello said. "Very positive. Very inspiring."

The program between Team IMPACT and UConn was meant to last two years. But in 2025, she is still close with the team and players.

So, what is it about Daniela that the players gravitate towards?

“I'm really funny. I'm energetic. We’re both competitive," Daniela Ciriello said. "I'm a competitive dancer."

While she was hard-pressed to answer, she told us who her favorite husky is.

“I do love them all," Daniela Ciriello said. "But, if I had to pick a favorite player, it would be Paige Bueckers. Whenever I am with her, I feel so much better.”

The Huskies take on Arkansas State on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion.

Daniela has a message for the team before round one of the NCAA tournament.

“I'm really proud of you. I know you are going to be great," Daniela Ciriello said. "And I love you guys."

She told us she will be at a dance competition this weekend.

Daniela said they will remove her IV, and she is going to do her lyrical solo in her hospital gown, to "tell her true story."

She said despite not being there in person, she will be tuning in and sending positive vibes to the team.