Young man seriously hurts hand after setting off homemade explosives in Fairfield: PD

By Anyssa McCalla

Fairfield police sign
NBC Connecticut

A college-aged man was injured after making four explosives and setting them off in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Two men made four explosives and one exploded sooner than expected, injuring one man's hand, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital by the other man, who then left and went out-of-state, according to police.

Police said they evacuated several homes in the Pine Creek Marsh area out of precaution and residents were able to return home that evening.

Authorities said one of the undetonated explosives was left at the marsh. All of the explosives were properly disposed of, according to police.

Police said that the young men had no intentions of harming themselves or anyone else.

"Homemade explosive devices pose significant risks to those handling them and can result in severe injuries or even death," police said in a statement.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

