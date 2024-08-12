Young mother killed in Hartford hit-and-run after suspect runs red light: police

The family of a young mother who was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday in Hartford is speaking out and calling for justice.

Tonyque Davis, 23, of Portland, was killed while driving through the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Adelaide Street in Hartford around 6:11 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Clarence Cross, 45, of Hartford, was driving an unregistered Toyota minivan without a license when he ran a red light and slammed into Davis’ Jeep.

Cross was arraigned Monday in Hartford Superior Court on charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility involving death. His bond was set at $400,000.

“The allegations here are disturbing in that it appears that Mr. Cross was attempting to beat a red light. This incident was captured on camera,” an attorney for the state said. “The engine of Mr. Cross' car can be heard revving and he's driving at a high rate of speed before he strikes Miss Davis' vehicle."

Davis’ Jeep was overturned, police said, and she was extricated from the vehicle by the fire department. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Tonyque was heading home, and this guy just came out of nowhere and just wrecked her car,” said family member Donna Jacobs. “You couldn't even recognize her car, it was so destroyed."

Cross is accused of running away from the scene. He was arrested Sunday night after police issued a warrant.

“He took somebody's life, not only did he take her life … he jumped out the car and left her for dead,” Jacobs added.

Davis leaves behind a daughter who is set to turn three in one week.

“Tonyque was a real wonderful mother,” said Bashir Baker, the father of Davis’ child. “I just want justice to be served because I have a little girl to take care of by myself now. Thank God that she wasn't in the car with Tonyque at the time because I don't know what I would do.”

The Davis family is now planning two funerals. Her father told NBC Connecticut Tonyque’s uncle died suddenly after she was killed.

"It was a tragedy, it was a shame what happened to her,” said Tony Davis, Tonyque’s father. “I'm trying to deal with it and on top of that just lost a brother, too, yesterday, so I got two deaths in one day. I don't know how to deal with this.”

They said they plan to attend every court appearance until justice is served.

“This guy needs to be prosecuted to the fullest and it's not a joke that he took a life,” said Sandra Newson, Davis’ aunt. “We all haven't been able to sleep. We will be here in court to make sure that he gets prosecuted to the fullest."

According to the bail commissioner, Cross has numerous prior convictions that include assault, reckless driving, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

“This is a tragedy. Mr. Cross never should have been operating that motor vehicle,” the state’s attorney added. “He does not have a driver's license, he's got multiple prior convictions, multiple convictions for suspended license, and in this case, he ended up taking the life of a young woman.”

His public defender said Cross works two full-time jobs and “is a productive member of society.” He said Cross was working on getting his license restored.

"I don't know that he realized the severity of the situation when it happened,” the public defender said.