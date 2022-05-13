Young Musicians From New Britain Make a Difference in the Lives of Shelter Pets

It was a great day to get outside and enjoy some music - just ask the dogs at Connecticut Humane Society.

A group of fourth and fifth grade violin students at Jefferson Elementary School in New Britain got to perform for the pets at the shelter Friday.

It's part of the school's "Paws with a Cause" program, which is a fundraiser started by students to raise money and supplies for the humane society.

Studies have shown classical music calms pets so this performance was tailored with them in mind.

"This is absolutely amazing, absolutely remarkable and it's so empowering for our students to understand their role in changing the world and making it better," said Dr. Shamel C. Lewis of Jefferson Elementary.

The students also collected donations for the humane society and raised a total of $800 to donate to Humane Society International to support pets in Ukraine.

The young musicians gave much-needed supplies and love to these adoptable pets while taking home a very important lesson.

"Never give up and keep working on what you want to do," Lewis said.