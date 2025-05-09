Young woman from Ledyard honored by Outstanding Young Farmers Program

Every year, the Connecticut Agricultural Information Council recognizes farmers who are innovating and making a difference in the industry. This year’s recipient is Allyson Angelini, of Full Heart Farm in Ledyard.

“Allyson’s recognition as Outstanding Young Farmer is well deserved,” said Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Her story is one of determination and passion that I hope encourages others to pursue a career in agriculture.”

The Outstanding Young Farmers Program is a nationwide initiative that was created to shed light on the impact agribusiness has on the economy. In March, Angelini was honored during an Ag Day ceremony at the Capitol in Hartford.

“There are a lot more women in farming than get noticed,” said Angelini. “I feel really proud that women are being seen for the work that they’ve been doing for generations behind the scenes.”

At the age of 24, Angelini graduated college and purchased land in her hometown of Ledyard. Fourteen years and four kids later, this first-generation female farmer is paving the way for a new crop of changemakers in the ag industry.

“It goes beyond pure nourishment, right? People come here because they want to know their farmer,” said Angelini. “We get to build relationships with people and it's always an honor to get to do that.”

Full Heart Farm is now heading into its 14th season.

It is best known for fresh cut flowers and specialty vegetables. When Angelini isn’t busy growing, she’s planting seeds of change in her community through education, mentorship and advocacy.

“You know, I’m doing lots of different things around town because we want people to see that agriculture is a viable career,” said Angelini. “We need local farms to keep our local economy thriving.”