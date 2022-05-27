Connecticut residents can boast about our beaches and Travel + Leisure has ranked one beach in the top 25 in the United States.

The travel magazine included Ocean Beach Park in New London in its list.

See the full Travel + Leisure list here.

Of course, Ocean Beach is just one of many beaches in the state. There are several great beaches and swimming areas here and in nearby states that you can get to within a couple of hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DEEP Shoreline Beaches in Connecticut

There are several Connecticut beaches to choose from.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection oversees four shoreline beaches:

Other Beaches and Swimming Areas in CT

New York Beaches

Long Island, New York offers many beaches.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.