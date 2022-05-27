Connecticut beaches

Your Beach Guide: Beaches You Can Get to in and Near Connecticut

Hammonasset State Beach
Connecticut residents can boast about our beaches and Travel + Leisure has ranked one beach in the top 25 in the United States.

The travel magazine included Ocean Beach Park in New London in its list.

See the full Travel + Leisure list here.

Of course, Ocean Beach is just one of many beaches in the state. There are several great beaches and swimming areas here and in nearby states that you can get to within a couple of hours.

DEEP Shoreline Beaches in Connecticut

There are several Connecticut beaches to choose from.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection oversees four shoreline beaches:

Other Beaches and Swimming Areas in CT

DEEP Lakes and Ponds in Connecticut

DEEP oversees these lakes and ponds:

Massachusetts Beaches

Massachusetts has many beaches and Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket offer many options that are a drive or a ferry ride away.

Rhode Island Beaches

Rhode Island beaches are also popular summer destination.

New York Beaches

Long Island, New York offers many beaches.

