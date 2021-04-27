Your Gorgeous Sunrise Photos

The sunrise on Tuesday morning was gorgeous and we are receiving beautiful photos. If you took a photo of the sunrise this morning, please send it to us at shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.

7 photos
1/7
Mike Rayher
The sunrise was beautiful in Branford Tuesday morning.
2/7
Matt
3/7
Duane Nelson
morning wake up in Torrington
4/7
Clarigsa Peña
Sunrise from East Hartford
5/7
Melissa Yumbla
Stunning sunrise from my deck this morning in Chester, CT.
6/7
Edgar Hettrich
Morning sunrise 5:45am Middletown,CT
7/7
Lisa Keno
Sunrise in Woodbury CT

Sunrise

