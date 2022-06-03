Your Guide to the Hartford Taste Festival

The Hartford Taste Festival is happening soon and it’s a chance for people near and far to enjoy what the capital city has to offer.

Here's your guide for everything to know about the Hartford Taste Festival in Connecticut.

What is the Hartford Taste Festival?

This is a celebration of restaurants in the capital city, as well as nearby communities. It’s intended to support restaurants that have struggled since the beginning of the pandemic and also benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

The festival will also highlight Hartford’s music, businesses and cultural diversity.

When is the Hartford Taste Festival?

The Hartford Taste Festival is happening on June 10 and 11, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Where is the Hartford Taste Festival?

It is at Constitution Plaza in downtown Hartford.

Which Connecticut restaurants are participating in the Hartford Taste Festival?

The restaurants will have three to five “taste portions.”

How much are tickets to the Hartford Taste Festival?

Admission to the Hartford Taste Festival is free.

Where do I park for the Hartford Taste Festival?

There are garages at Constitution Plaza.

South Garage: State Street entrance at 46 State St. in Hartford

North Garage: Kinsley Street entrance at 109 Kinsley St. in Hartford

There is a $5 special event flat fee per day at both garages on June 10 and June 11.

Parking rates vary at other nearby garages.

Music at the Hartford Taste Festival

Several musical performances will be happening during the event.

